Baylor earns No. 2 seed in NCAA women’s basketball tournament

Baylor celebrates the 2020 Big 12 tournament championship.
Baylor celebrates the 2020 Big 12 tournament championship.(Baylor WBB)
By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After winning the Big 12 tournament and regular season championships, the Baylor Lady Bears will enter the NCAA tournament as the No. 2 seed.

The Lady Bears will face No. 15 Jackson State.

The selection committee announced the tournament seeds on Monday night. This year, all NCAA tournament games will be played in San Antonio.

The Lady Bears are still the defending national champions, winning the title in 2019.

