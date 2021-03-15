Advertisement

Bryan ISD teacher arrested for sending inappropriate pictures to minor

Bryan Collegiate teacher Eric Tolhurst was arrested March 12, 2021 for improper relationship...
By Michael Oder
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan Collegiate teacher is facing two charges after authorities learned he sent inappropriate pictures to a student.

Eric Tolhurst, 31, was arrested on March 12 for improper relationship between an educator and student and possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Tolhurst told officers he had been messaging with a male student through a social media app between October and December 2019. During an interview with officers in his home, Tolhurst eventually admitted to sending a picture of his genitals to the student. Court documents show the student, who attended Rudder High School, was interviewed at Scotty’s House in February 2021 about the relationship and revealed they exchanged about three pictures.

Tolhurst told police he had been employed by Bryan ISD for seven years, five of them at Bryan Collegiate. District officials said he has been placed on administrative leave and the district has reported the arrest through all required channels.

All school districts in Texas are required by law to report to the commissioner of the Texas Education Agency when any non-certified employee resigns or is terminated and there is evidence that the employee:

  • Abused or otherwise committed an unlawful act with a student or minor; or
  • Was involved in a romantic relationship with or solicited or engaged in sexual contact with a student or minor

Superintendents or directors are still required to report certified educators to the State Board of Educator Certification (SBEC) under TEC §21.006 and Texas Administrative Code (TAC) §249.14. The new TEC §21.0062 also requires a chief administrative officer of a private school to notify SBEC if a private school educator resigns or is terminated following an incident of misconduct.

All required reports must be submitted within seven business days after an individual has been terminated or resigned.

Tolhurst was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on March 12. He posted $80,000 bond and was released the next day.

