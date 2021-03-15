Buses of migrants arrive at Midland County holding facility overnight, officials to hold press conference at 2 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The large influx of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas now involves Midland.

On Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the federal government planned to move some children from the border to a holding facility in Midland. The migrants arrived in buses overnight.

The holding facility is located in the area of FM 1788 and County Road 150 in Midland County.

Several buses of migrants arrived at a holding facility in Midland County overnight. (Kate Porter/CBS7)

Midland Mayor Patrick Payton confirmed the news to CBS7 on Sunday, saying that city and county officials were scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the issue. Midland County Sheriff David Criner says that his office wasn’t notified of the situation until after the fact.

“We want to reassure the citizens of Midland County that the Midland County Sheriff’s Office will be closely monitoring the situation and the holding facility in Midland County for the safety and security of our citizens.”

Governor Abbott said he didn’t know about the Biden Administration’s plans until late Saturday night. He has questions about the number of children transported, how they will be transported, and what COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security announced that FEMA would be supporting a government-wide effort over the next 90 days to “safely receive, shelter, and transfer unaccompanied children who make the dangerous journey to the U.S. southwest border.”

