Central Texas man under investigation for indecency with a child takes own life

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County man who was the focus of an indecency with a child investigation took his own life, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

John “Alex” Reeves, 34, shot himself with a pistol at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 7300 block of South 3rd Street, sheriff’s officials said.

He was under investigation for molesting a girl younger than 17, officials said.

