Central Texas man under investigation for indecency with a child takes own life
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County man who was the focus of an indecency with a child investigation took his own life, sheriff’s officials said Monday.
John “Alex” Reeves, 34, shot himself with a pistol at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 7300 block of South 3rd Street, sheriff’s officials said.
He was under investigation for molesting a girl younger than 17, officials said.
