Child found unresponsive in Texas hotel pool dies

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A child is dead after being found unresponsive in a pool inside a Lubbock hotel.

Officers were called to the Hawthorn Suites at 4435 Marsha Sharp Freeway, early Sunday morning.

The child was taken to University Medical Center, where the child was pronounced deceased.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

No other details were available.

