Child found unresponsive in Texas hotel pool dies

Police were investigating Monday after a child found unresponsive in a hotel pool in Lubbock died.(KCBD)
By Michael Cantu
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A child is dead after being found unresponsive in a pool inside a Lubbock hotel.

Officers were called to the Hawthorn Suites at 4435 Marsha Sharp Freeway, early Sunday morning.

The child was taken to University Medical Center, where the child was pronounced deceased.

Police continue to investigate this incident.

No other details were available.

