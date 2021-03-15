Driver in custody after crashing into ravine off I-14

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a ravine off the eastbound lanes of I-14 was in police custody Sunday evening.

The wreck was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Nolanville Police Chief Michael Hatton told News 10 the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a ravine in between two bridges.

Harker Heights Police took the driver into custody while Nolanville Police handled the scene of the wreck, Hatton said.

Hatton could not confirm why the driver was taken into custody.

No further information was provided.

