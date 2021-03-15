Fiery crash leaves woman, 2 children dead, 3rd child in Texas hospital on life support

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and two of her children died and a third child is in a hospital on life support after a fiery seven-vehicle crash Sunday in northern Harris County.

Authorities believed an impaired driver caused the crash.

The accident happened at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The car in which the woman, her 7-month-old infant, 5-year-old child and 2-year-old child were riding caught fire when it was struck from behind by the vehicle whose driver is suspected of being impaired, Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman told Houston media Monday.

The woman, the infant and the 5-year-old died.

The toddler was flown to Memorial Herman Hospital

The driver believed to have caused the accident is hospitalized, but could face intoxication manslaughter charges, Herman said.

