Gov. Abbott, state lawmakers push ‘election integrity’ bills

Gov. Abbott says it is time to cut down on fraud in Texas elections, but voting rights...
Gov. Abbott says it is time to cut down on fraud in Texas elections, but voting rights advocates say fraud is not widespread.(Drake Lawson)
By Matt Zdun
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - During a news conference in Houston early Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott renewed his calls to shore up the integrity of the state’s elections.

“We must have trust and confidence in our elections,” Abbott said.

Previously, the governor had designated “election integrity” as one of his emergency items this legislative session.

Joining Abbott were state Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park, and state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, who introduced a slate of election bills last week.

One of Bettencourt’s bills, Senate Bill 1114, would require local election officials to sift through citizenship data on state motor vehicle records and use that to inform their voting rolls.

“That bill is a reflection of what we saw happening in 2019,” Lauren Banister, a democracy associate at the Texas Public Interest Research Group, told KWTX.

That is when then-Secretary of State David Whitley flagged nearly 100,000 Texas voters for citizenship checks.

It later surfaced that more than a quarter of those Texas voters had been wrongly flagged, and Whitley resigned.

“He ended up having to rescind that memo, which had said that these people were voting fraudulently,” said Antonio Arellano, the interim executive director of Jolt, a nonprofit that aims to increase the civic participation of Latinos.

“Now we’re seeing another attempt to try to dilute the power of communities of color, this time through election integrity attempts,” he added.

Other Republican-authored bills would tighten voter identification requirements, increase penalties for certain errors made on election forms and ban voter registration at private P.O. boxes.

Voting rights advocates say these bills are unnecessary.

“There is research out there showing that it is not a widespread problem in Texas,” Banister said.

“Less than half a percent of ballots cast were fraudulent, and many of them are able to be caught before they’re cast,” she added.

The Texas Attorney General’s website shows that there are currently 234 active election fraud investigations in the state.

Banister said that number is very small when compared to the more than 11 million Texans who voted in the last election.

