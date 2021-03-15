Local couple whose son nearly died after gymnastics accident pays it forward

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The parents of a Central Texas 21-year-old who nearly died after suffering a traumatic brain injury following a gymnastics accident in 2014 are repaying the kindness they were shown from the community by offering free massages to those on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 and they’re getting some help from their customers.

Cindy and Pat Hyland are the owners of Massage Envy in Waco and Temple and for the last several months they’ve been passing out gift cards for free massages to everyone from doctors and nurses to sheriff’s deputies and police officers.

“When COVID started, we really had a heart to reach out to the first responders, the doctors, the nurses, everyone that was giving back during that time we were closed for two months,” Cindy said.

“I kept gift cards in my purse and whenever I saw a nurse or a police officer, I would give that to them so they could come in and feel the benefits of the massage or facial or a stretch. That’s something that is so important when they are so stressed out to get some kind of relief. "

Stress is something the Hylands know about firsthand.

Doctors, at first, didn't think Blake Hyland would survive after the freak accident. (Courtesy photo)

In 2014, their son, Blake, who was 14 at the time, was attempting a new trick which involved flipping and twisting in the air and then landing on his feet in a foam pit, but Blake ended up hitting his head on an exposed piece of concrete on the way down.

Doctors didn’t think he’d survive and warned the family if he did, he’d likely spend the rest of his life in a nursing home.

But Blake has defied the odds, and while he still has many challenges, he walks, talks and now is in college majoring in communication through Texas Tech at MCC.

He hopes to one day be a hospital chaplain.

His mom says Blake made much progress thanks to massage therapy.

“That’s what got us in this whole business,” Cindy said. “It loosened up his muscles and he could do therapy better.”

The Hylands purchased Massage Envy in Waco in 2016 and in Temple in 2018.

Customers purchase a membership for a massage every month.

When COVID-19 hit, Massage Envy closed its doors from March 12, 2020 to May 18, 2020.

While customers could have “rolled over” their massages to use at a later date they decided to join the owners in giving the massages away.

“Then the members started reaching out to us and started asking us ‘what we can do?’ They had services they had accumulated through that time. So, they started donating their sessions as well to first responders. "

More than 100 massages have already been donated, at least half coming from customers.

“We just want to say thank you to everyone who has been going through this,” Cindy said.

“Thank you to all our members who have been so generous and giving and also thank you to all the heroes out there.”

To nominate someone for a free massage, give Massage Envy a call.

