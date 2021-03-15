Local health expert gives tips for Spring Break traveling

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - With Spring Break beginning this week for Killeen ISD and many other school districts, local health experts are giving some free tips to any families traveling.

Amanda Chadwell with the Bell County public health district says even though the state-wide mask mandate has been lifted, it would be wise to pack extra face masks for any businesses that may require them.

She adds that social distancing, frequent hand washing and packing extra hand sanitizer may be beneficial as well. Overall, Chadwell says it’s never bad to be too careful.

“Exercise as much caution as you can,” she said.

“Don’t think that because the rates are low, that they can’t pop back up again. We’ve seen this happen more than once. So, the best thing we can ask the public to do is continue to be cautious and play it safe.”

Chadwell says there should also be communication with schools in case there is any virtual learning required upon return.

More tips and information can be found on the Bell County Public Health District’s website.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.