‘Massive’ Central Texas brush fire deemed suspicious

The fire scorched 15 to 17 acres.
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Fire officials in Bellmead are investigating a brush fire they’re calling “suspicious” that broke out in a large, isolated area of city-owned land Monday afternoon.

Bellmead Fire Chief Billy Hlavenka said the department received a report just before 12:10 p.m. Monday about the “massive” brush fire in the 1800 block of Development Boulevard, behind Home Depot.

Crews from Waco, Lacy Lakeview and the Texas A&M Forestry Service assisted Bellmead firefighters in containing the flames.

“The terrain was tremendous, trying to get to areas and things of that nature, so that’s why we called the forestry service to help put in some fire breaks,” said Hlavenka.

“Everybody did a great job.”

The fire scorched 15 to 17 acres, Hlavenka said.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but, Hlavenka said it was “suspicious.”

“There were three areas where fires were burning in multiple spots,” he said.

“It’s isolated, but there’s lots of walking traffic here.”

High winds were also a contributing factor to the spread, he said.

