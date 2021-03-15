Mid-week front brings storm chance, cooler temperatures

Although a large storm system just moved through the Central Plains this weekend, the next storm system is hot on it’s heels and will be arriving in the South-Central Plains late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The storm system should be far enough away that most of the severe weather remains away but there’s a chance for some strong storms locally before sunrise Wednesday. In advance of the storm system, we’re expecting breezy winds generally from the south that’ll boost our temperatures. We’re starting out cool in the upper 40s and low 50s under clear skies and the abundant sunshine we’ll see all day coupled with southwest winds gusting to near 25 MPH will send late-afternoon highs into the low-to-mid 80s! The record of 91° is safe, but we’ll be closer to the record than the normal high of 69°. Southwesterly winds turn southerly tonight and although temperatures should fall back into the low-to-mid 50s, the return of humidity overnight will likely warm temperatures into the mid-to-upper 50s by daybreak. Clouds return tonight too and we won’t see much sunshine Tuesday. Cloudy skies in the morning will turn mostly cloudy in the afternoon but the breezy south winds gusting to near 25 MPH will send highs back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

The return of humidity Tuesday may allow for a pop-up afternoon storm to form in Central Texas Tuesday late-afternoon or early evening. If an isolated storm managed to form, it could contain gusty winds, hail, and potentially even a tornado but the severe weather chances are low. The late-afternoon rain chance near 20% will climb to 50% after 1 AM as a cold front moves through. Storms along the overnight front will be scattered and not everyone will see rain, but the strongest storms could potentially produce up to half-dollar size hail and 60-65 MPH wind gusts. The threat for an overnight tornado is not zero but it is quite low. We’ll have a layer of warm-air aloft, the cap, that should help to stabilize the atmosphere somewhat, but there should be enough energy to overcome that cap. Storms move from west to east and should mostly exit the area by 7 AM. We’ll still likely have some rain near I-45 until about 9 AM but sunny skies and cooler weather is expected during the afternoon. Thanks to very strong west winds, which could gust to near 40 MPH at times, highs will be warm but cooler in the mid-70s. The cooler air behind Wednesday’s front arrives Wednesday night and we’ll see morning temperatures in the low 40s with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s Thursday and Friday. 70s return this weekend and into next week before another cold front arrives next Tuesday bringing us another small temperature drop and some more rain.

