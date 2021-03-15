State begins 3rd phase of COVID-19 vaccinations; 18% of area residents have been vaccinated

(KWTX) - About 18% of Central Texas residents 16 and older have been vaccinated as the state entered the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan Monday, extending vaccination to residents who are from 50 to 64 years of age, but the state’s two senators say the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention isn’t providing the state with sufficient doses of vaccine.

In a letter to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz say the CDC is allocating vaccine based on 2018 data that don’t show the state’s recent population growth.

Cornyn and Cruz say the state’s population grew by about 374,000 in a one-year period ending on July 1, 2020.

“As a result, CDC has not provided Texas with vaccine doses sufficient to meet its needs, especially in comparison to other states,” the two said in the letter.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says 800,000 initial doses of COVID-vaccine will be shipped to providers this week including almost 19,000 doses that are headed to more than two dozen providers in Central Texas.

DSHS is allocating 656,810 doses to 445 providers in 178 counties and about 200,000 doses will come directly from the federal government to pharmacy locations and federally qualified health centers.

The state is also ordering 578,320 second doses.

The six vaccination hubs in Central Texas will receive 14,700 total doses this week.

The Bell County Public Health District is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Another 3,800 doses of Moderna vaccine are headed to clinics, pharmacies and other providers in the region.

The Community Clinic At Santa Fe in Temple is due to receive 100 doses; the DSHS Region 7 Office in Temple is due to receive,1,000 doses; Pill Box Drive-In Pharmacy in Clifton is due to receive 100 doses; the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Marlin is due to receive 100 doses; the TDCJ’s Hilltop Unit in Gatesville is due to receive 100 doses; Brookshires Pharmacy No.10 in Fairfield is due to receive 100 doses; the Freestone Health Clinic in Fairfield is due to receive 100 doses; Hill Regional Hospital in Hillsboro is due to receive 100 doses; Brookshires Pharmacy No. 36 in Whitney is due to receive 100 doses; the AdventHealth Family Medicine Rural Health Clinic in Lampasas is due to receive 100 doses; Lampasas Drug Company in Lampasas is due to receive 100 doses; Healthpoint Centerville in Centerville is due to receive 100 doses; Limestone Medical Center in Groesbeck is due to receive 200 doses; the McGregor Community & Dental Clinic is due to receive 100 doses; the Family Health Center in Waco is due to receive 500 doses; The Milam County Health Department is due to receive 500 doses; Healthpoint Rockdale in Rockdale is due to receive 100 doses; the Family Practice Clinic Of Mills County in Goldthwaite is due to receive 100 doses; McMahan Pharmacy Services in Goldthwaite is due to receive 100 doses, and the TDCJ in San Saba is due to receive 100 doses.

As of Monday, 134,102 or 18% of the residents 16 or older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose and 76,154 or about 10% are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 5,463,132 or about 22% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 2,871,034 or 11.7% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Data Monday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County, 43,190 residents, or 15.8% of those 16 and older, have received the first dose and 24,726 or 9.1% of those 16 and older, are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 40,120 residents, or 20% of those 16 and older, have received one dose and 23,984 or 12% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, 25.8% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 12.6% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 12.1% have received one and 7% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 18.5% have received one and 11.7% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 13.9% have received one dose and 6.4% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 30% have received one dose and 15.6% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 20% have received one dose and 11.3% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 15.7% have received one dose and 8.1% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 16.2% have received one dose and 6.8% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 16.3% have received one dose and 7% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 21.4% have received one dose and 11.3% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 28.4% have received one dose and 13.8% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 26% have received one dose and 16% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 20% have received one and 10% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 13.3% have received one dose and 4% are fully vaccinated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

NEW CASES, DEATH TOLLS CONTINUE TO EBB

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Central Texas increased by 174 since Friday to 74,560 and the regional death toll rose by six, according to DSHS data.

As many as 1,573 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 have died, but according DSHS data, the regional death toll Monday was 1,543 including 385 in Bell County residents, 16 fewer than the local count of 401; 31 Bosque County residents; 80 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 47 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 102 Hill County residents; 31 Lampasas County residents; 40 Leon County residents; 68 Limestone County residents; 451 McLennan County residents, eight more than the local count of 443; 42 Milam County residents; 20 Mills County residents; 128 Navarro County residents, 14 fewer than the local count of 142; 39 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 27 to 4,470, up 252 from Friday’s total.

Statewide, DSHS reported 1,900 additional confirmed cases Monday, 1,437 of them new, increasing the total to 2,346,924, up 8,161 from Friday.

Of the total, 111,498 cases were active Monday, 2,560,773 patients have recovered, and 3,980 were hospitalized, more than 100 fewer than on Sunday and almost 250 fewer than on Friday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties, at least 44 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday, accounting for about 5% all hospitalizations and filling about 4% of available beds.

At least 31 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday in Trauma Service Area M, which includes McLennan, Bosque, Falls, Hill and Limestone counties, accounting for about 8% of all hospitalizations and filling about 5% of available beds.

The statewide Lab Test Date positivity rate Monday was 5.9%, down from 6.08% on Sunday and 7.29% on Friday.

A positivity rate of 5% or less generally indicates the virus is contained, experts say.

The yearlong suspension of in-person visits at Texas prison units ended Monday.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice suspended in-person visitation on March 13, 2020 after Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration as the virus began to appear in the state.

Before entering a facility, visitors must take a 15-minute rapid COVID-19 test and must remain in their vehicles until the test is complete.

Masks are required at the highway checkpoint.

The executive order that rescinded the statewide mask mandate and lifted most occupancy restrictions took effect at one minute after midnight on March 10, but many Central Texas cities, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, medical clinics, businesses and restaurants plan to continue to enforce both the mask requirement and to observe limits on occupancy.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported the death of a Belton man in his 60s Monday, but also removed a death from the county’s total, which remains at 401.

The health district reported 21,007 total cases Monday, up 61 from Friday.

Of the total, 336 cases were active Monday and 20,270 residents have recovered.

The county’s incidence rate is 95.6 per 100,000 residents.

This is a very good place to be and we ask that everyone exercise prevention precautions to keep us there over spring break,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Monday.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 21,052 total cases and 46 deaths.

The Bloomin’ Temple Festival has been canceled for a second straight year, organizers announced Friday. The festival was one of a long list of events canceled in the spring of 2020 because of COVID-19. Planning is already underway for the return of the festival in 2022.

COVID-19 testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout March at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. in Nolanville.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Monday showed five active cases and a total of 339 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Monday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 13 cases involving students and six cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,598 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 779 involving students and 819 involving staff. The district is on sprin break this week.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday. The district is on spring break this week.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed five cases across five campuses. The district is also on spring break this week.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported an additional death from the virus Monday, raising the county’s death toll to 443, according to local data.

Information about the resident’s age and gender wasn’t provided.

State data showed 451 deaths.

The health district reported a total of 25,592 cases Monday, an increase of only three since Sunday and of 71 since Friday.

Of the total, 155 cases were active Monday, 24,994 residents have recovered, and 30 were hospitalized, eight of them on ventilators. On March 1, 55 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on March 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 69 active cases Monday, all of them involving students. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,466 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 40 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Monday showed one active case and a cumulative total of 345 cases, 265 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Monday showed no active cases and 266 cases involving students, 281 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed six cases across two campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Monday showed one student case at Lorena Primary and one employee case at Lorena High School.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed one case at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Monday.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,716 confirmed cases Monday, an increase of 14 since Friday, and 247 probable cases.

State data showed 6,752 patients have recovered.

Eighty have died.

Effective Monday the Copperas Cove Municipal Court lobby was open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Staff members remain accessible by phone and email. Questions or concerns may be directed to Nicola James, Court Administrator, at njames@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-5030.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed 17 active cases across six campuses. The district is on spring break this week.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Monday showed no active cases.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and five cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where one inmate was isolated; one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 22 inmates were isolated and one was restricted; two cases involving inmates and 13 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where two inmates were isolated; two cases involving inmates and four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit where four inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated; 55 cases involving inmates and 13 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 738 inmates were restricted and 55 were isolated, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 15 inmates were medically restricted.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,847 confirmed and 181 probable cases Monday.

State data showed 1,979 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and one an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 184 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,088 confirmed and 578 probable cases Monday.

At least 2,555 patients have recovered, and a 68th resident has died, state data showed.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,401 confirmed and 2,222 probable cases Monday.

Of the total, 5,430 patients have recovered.

State data showed 128 deaths.

Local data showed 142 deaths.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,321 confirmed and 294 probable cases of the virus Monday. Of the total, 1,552 patients have recovered and 32 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,053 confirmed and 729 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 1,725 patients have recovered and 47 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported seven cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 702 confirmed and 50 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 711 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,677 confirmed cases and 670 probable cases Monday. At least 4,186 patients have recovered and 102 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Monday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary and one involving an employee and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate.

Lampasas County had 1,757 confirmed and 327 probable cases Monday. At least 2,007 patients have recovered, and 31 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,229 confirmed and 336 probable cases Monday. At least 1,494 patients have recovered, and 40 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,360 confirmed and 1,041 probable cases Monday. At least 2,380 patients have recovered and 42 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 588 confirmed and 59 probable cases of the virus Monday. At least 605 patients have recovered and 20 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,629 confirmed cases Monday and 407 probable cases. At least 1,965 patients have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 548 confirmed cases Monday and 254 probable cases. At least 796 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Monday reported one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where two inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.