State troopers investigates deadly crash on rural Central Texas highway

The accident happened on State Highway 174 near Chisholm Trail Park west of Blum.
The accident happened on State Highway 174 near Chisholm Trail Park west of Blum.(Courtesy photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLUM, Texas (KWTX) – State troopers were investigating a deadly crash Monday involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler on a rural highway in Hill County.

The accident happened on State Highway 174 near Chisholm Trail Park west of Blum.

The Department of Public Safety confirmed the fatality, but further details weren’t immediately available.

The highway was closed in the area of the accident Monday afternoon.

