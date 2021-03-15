State troopers investigates deadly crash on rural Central Texas highway

BLUM, Texas (KWTX) – State troopers were investigating a deadly crash Monday involving a pickup and an 18-wheeler on a rural highway in Hill County.

The accident happened on State Highway 174 near Chisholm Trail Park west of Blum.

The Department of Public Safety confirmed the fatality, but further details weren’t immediately available.

The highway was closed in the area of the accident Monday afternoon.

