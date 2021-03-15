Advertisement

Victim of deadly Central Texas crash involving pickup, 2 semis identified

The accident happened on State Highway 174 near Chisholm Trail Park west of Blum.
The accident happened on State Highway 174 near Chisholm Trail Park west of Blum.(Courtesy photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BLUM, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Tuesday identified a Central Texas man who died in a crash involving two 18-wheelers and a pickup truck on a rural highway in Hill County as Bruce Jernigan, Jr., 38, of Kopperl.

Jernigan died at the scene of the accident, which happened at around 11:30 a.m. Monday on State Highway 174 near CR 1104 west of Blum after the driver of a southbound 18-wheeler served into the northbound lane to avoid a second 18-wheeler whose driver was turning off Highway 174 onto CR 1104, Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

As the driver of the first 18-wheeler attempted to pull back into the southbound lane, the trailer struck the northbound Chevrolet Silverado Jernigan was driving, Howard said.

No one else was injured.

