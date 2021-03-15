Waco’s new police chief reports for work, makes history in the process

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Monday was the first day on the job for Waco’s new police chief, former Houston Assistant police Chief Sheryl Victorian

She is the first Black person and first female to serve as police chief in Waco.

Victorian told KWTX she will start her day off with a private swearing in ceremony then it’s off to work.

The Houston native said it is an honor to make history in this way and that she hopes her achievement serves as inspiration for other minorities, especially girls.

During an interview with News 10′s Ke’Sha Lopez, she said she is a supporter of the philosophy of community policing, but more so for relational policing which involves " transparency, respect, engagement, building emotional capital, holding officers accountable, holding ourselves accountable, as well as the community accountable.”

When asked about the use of force, Victorian said she plans to look at the department’s training.

Training officers to be confident with hand-to-hand combat with an unarmed suspect is another important tool for an officer’s belt, she said.

When asked about community input on excessive force investigations, she said without jeopardizing an investigation or case, she has no problem with a community review board.

She said the Houston Police Department from which she came has an Independent Police Oversight Board made up of 29 people from the community that reviews internal investigation allegations, disciplinary cases, and they make recommendations.

Victorian hopes within the next five years, the Waco will be a model city for policing.

While most police chiefs are insulated from the public, Victorian said she wants the public to know they can contact her directly.

Once established, she said she would give her email address out.

She can’t guarantee that she will personally handle the issue, but said she will get back with you and will make sure the job gets done.

Victorian was among four finalists for the job selected from a field of 43 candidates from 17 states in a second search for a successor to police Chief Ryan Holt, who was promoted in 2020 to assistant city manager.

She holds a doctorate in administration of justice from Texas Southern University, a master’s degree in criminal justice from The University of Houston and a bachelor’s degree in public affairs, also from Texas Southern University.

She started her law enforcement career as a police cadet in 1993 in Houston.

The city initially named five finalists for the position, but in late June 2020 said the “COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the ongoing dialogue in the country surrounding the role of police has changed the environment for completing a hiring process for chief of police” and said the search for a permanent successor would be expanded.

In August 2020 Assistant Waco police Chief Frank Gentsch was sworn in as the city’s interim chief, succeeding Holt, who moved to city hall to oversee the city’s police, fire and animal services departments, the Cameron Park Zoo and the Parks and Recreation Department.

Gentsch also served as interim chief after the retirement of former Chief Brent Stroman.

