Warm but more clouds Tuesday ahead of mid-week rain chances

Tonight, southerly flow builds in moisture and increases clouds overnight and throughout the day tomorrow. It will still be warm, with highs in the 80s, but it won’t be sunny & 80s like what we had today. A few areas of fog can’t be ruled out Tuesday morning just with all of that extra moisture streaming in.

As far as rain chances go, our best chances for rain and even some storms will come along another Pacific cold front Tuesday night/ early Wednesday. On Tuesday evening, few showers and even isolated thunderstorms will be possible with a piece of energy coming just before the cold front Tuesday night/Wednesday morning.

Winds are expected to pick up ahead of and during the passage of the cold front. Gusts around 20 mph will be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain and clouds will clear from west to east by

Wednesday afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be nice but starting to get cooler, in the mid 70s. The the driest and coolest air filters in and drops highs into the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Not to worry though, southerly winds return in time of the weekend with a warm up expected back up into the lower 70s.

We have our quick window of time to keep a close eye on the weather - Tuesday night and Wednesday morning - but then high pressure takes over and it’s back to quiet and calm days straight into the weekend.

