Wreck sends 12 people, including 4 kids, to local hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A wreck involving two vehicles sent 12 people, including four children, to the hospital.

The crash was reported Sunday evening at Orchard Lane and S. Loop Drive.

Fire officials said the injuries suffered by those in the wreck are not life-threatening.

One of the vehicles struck and cracked a utility pole and Oncor was called to the scene to repair it.

No further details were immediately available.

