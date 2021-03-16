Advertisement

February freeze claimed at least 3 lives in Central Texas, 57 statewide

The bitter winter freeze in February claimed at least three lives in Central Texas and 57...
The bitter winter freeze in February claimed at least three lives in Central Texas and 57 statewide. (File)(Boyd County officials)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KWTX) - The bitter winter freeze in February claimed at least three lives in Central Texas and 57 statewide, according to preliminary data released by the Department of Health Services.

Two people died in Hill County and one in San Saba county between Feb. 11 and March 5, the data showed.

Harris county recorded the most deaths at 25.

DSHS says most of the deaths resulted from hypothermia.

Other causes included vehicle accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning, medial equipment failures, falls and fires.

COUNTY/NUMBER OF DEATHS

County/Number of Deaths

Aransas 1

Bandera 1

Bexar 1

Cass 1

Collin 2

Fort Bend 2

Frio 1

Galveston 1

Grayson 1

Hale 1

Harris 25

Hill 2

Hopkins 1

Kendall 1

Lavaca 2

Lee 1

Montgomery 1

Pecos 1

Rusk 1

San Saba 1

Sutton 1

Taylor 5

Wharton 1

Wichita 1

Williamson 1

Total 57

(DSHS)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on State Highway 174 near Chisholm Trail Park west of Blum.
Victim of deadly Central Texas crash involving pickup, 2 semis identified
Police were investigating Monday after a child found unresponsive in a hotel pool in Lubbock...
Child found unresponsive in Texas hotel pool dies
Authorities believed an impaired driver caused the crash.
Fiery crash leaves woman, 2 children dead, 3rd child in Texas hospital on life support
A McLennan County man who was the focus of an indecency with a child investigation took his own...
Central Texas man under investigation for indecency with a child takes own life
Jason Burt (left) is charged with sexual performance of a child and Lucia Murguia is charged...
Two charged in human trafficking investigation involving area teenager

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
Strong storms expected tonight
fastcast clear sky waco sunset sunrise
Warm but more clouds Tuesday ahead of mid-week rain chances
Lions, hyenas and African wild dogs at the Denver Zoo enjoy their snow day.
Snow fun: Lions romp in fresh powder at Denver Zoo
KWTX Fastcast Images
Mid-week front brings storm chance, cooler temperatures