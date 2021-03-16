February freeze claimed at least 3 lives in Central Texas, 57 statewide

KWTX) - The bitter winter freeze in February claimed at least three lives in Central Texas and 57 statewide, according to preliminary data released by the Department of Health Services.

Two people died in Hill County and one in San Saba county between Feb. 11 and March 5, the data showed.

Harris county recorded the most deaths at 25.

DSHS says most of the deaths resulted from hypothermia.

Other causes included vehicle accidents, carbon monoxide poisoning, medial equipment failures, falls and fires.

COUNTY/NUMBER OF DEATHS

County/Number of Deaths

Aransas 1

Bandera 1

Bexar 1

Cass 1

Collin 2

Fort Bend 2

Frio 1

Galveston 1

Grayson 1

Hale 1

Harris 25

Hill 2

Hopkins 1

Kendall 1

Lavaca 2

Lee 1

Montgomery 1

Pecos 1

Rusk 1

San Saba 1

Sutton 1

Taylor 5

Wharton 1

Wichita 1

Williamson 1

Total 57

(DSHS)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.