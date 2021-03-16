Advertisement

If the pandemic is costing you sleep, local center can offer some relief

The Baylor Scott & White Sleep Center in Waco has six rooms for observation.
The Baylor Scott & White Sleep Center in Waco has six rooms for observation.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - About four in ten adults experience some kind of sleep issue during a typical year, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only brought on more problems.

A new sleep center in Waco is ready to help people get better rest.

Baylor Scott & White opened the Waco center on Monday. People can come in for sleep observation both day and night, and the center can help address concerns like insomnia and sleep apnea.

Dr. Carl Boethel, division chief for pulmonary critical care and sleep medicine, said the center is a needed addition to Waco.

“It’s extremely important for us to have this facility in Waco so that patients do not have to travel,” Boethel said.

“We wanted to develop a state of the art facility that basically brings sleep health to our Waco community.”

The sleep center is opening at a needed time as well, as studies show more people are experiencing sleep issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s called “coronoasomnia” and UC Davis Health reports the huge changes in routines, decreased activity, and extra stress and anxiety are causing more people to experience insomnia.

Boethel said that’s something Baylor Scott & White has seen as well.

“We are seeing a lot of patients coming in now with insomnia complaints or with stress related anxiety that can manifest as insomnia,” Dr. Boethel said.

He added people who have had COVID-19 are experiencing problems getting good rest, and seem to be more likely to have insomnia.

“We do know there’s a significant amount of brain fogginess, which a lot of patients complain of,” Boethel said.

“And we think that is due to the associated sleep disruption that they may have developed during their illness.”

The sleep lab is part of the larger Baylor Scott & White Sleep Medicine group, and gives more options for sleep and diagnostic testing in the Waco area.

The center is located in the Central Texas Marketplace next to Cyclebar.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on State Highway 174 near Chisholm Trail Park west of Blum.
Victim of deadly Central Texas crash involving pickup, 2 semis identified
Authorities believed an impaired driver caused the crash.
Fiery crash leaves woman, 2 children dead, 3rd child in Texas hospital on life support
Police were investigating Monday after a child found unresponsive in a hotel pool in Lubbock...
Child found unresponsive in Texas hotel pool dies
A McLennan County man who was the focus of an indecency with a child investigation took his own...
Central Texas man under investigation for indecency with a child takes own life
Jason Burt (left) is charged with sexual performance of a child and Lucia Murguia is charged...
Two charged in human trafficking investigation involving area teenager

Latest News

Dr. John Kline spends about 15 minutes a day at the window of his wife's nursing home.
Alabama couple reunited 1 year after pandemic ended nursing home visits
Amid new evidence that it may be safe to seat students closer together than 6 feet, states...
Schools weighing whether to seat students closer than 6 feet in reopening debate
Blood clot concerns trigger pause in AstraZeneca vaccinations
EU drug agency: No indication AstraZeneca shot caused clots
Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
Moderna begins vaccine study in children younger than 12