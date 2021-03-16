If the pandemic is costing you sleep, local center can offer some relief

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - About four in ten adults experience some kind of sleep issue during a typical year, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only brought on more problems.

A new sleep center in Waco is ready to help people get better rest.

Baylor Scott & White opened the Waco center on Monday. People can come in for sleep observation both day and night, and the center can help address concerns like insomnia and sleep apnea.

Dr. Carl Boethel, division chief for pulmonary critical care and sleep medicine, said the center is a needed addition to Waco.

“It’s extremely important for us to have this facility in Waco so that patients do not have to travel,” Boethel said.

“We wanted to develop a state of the art facility that basically brings sleep health to our Waco community.”

The sleep center is opening at a needed time as well, as studies show more people are experiencing sleep issues because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s called “coronoasomnia” and UC Davis Health reports the huge changes in routines, decreased activity, and extra stress and anxiety are causing more people to experience insomnia.

Boethel said that’s something Baylor Scott & White has seen as well.

“We are seeing a lot of patients coming in now with insomnia complaints or with stress related anxiety that can manifest as insomnia,” Dr. Boethel said.

He added people who have had COVID-19 are experiencing problems getting good rest, and seem to be more likely to have insomnia.

“We do know there’s a significant amount of brain fogginess, which a lot of patients complain of,” Boethel said.

“And we think that is due to the associated sleep disruption that they may have developed during their illness.”

The sleep lab is part of the larger Baylor Scott & White Sleep Medicine group, and gives more options for sleep and diagnostic testing in the Waco area.

The center is located in the Central Texas Marketplace next to Cyclebar.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.