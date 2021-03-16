Lady Bears play this March for four seniors whose season ended abruptly in 2020

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Lady Bears of 2020 were coming off an NCAA tournament championship in 2019 that they didn’t get a chance to defend as COVID-19 put the brakes on college sports, abruptly ending the careers of four seniors on the squad.

“I played my last college game without even knowing it,” Lauren Cox said.

The team was all ready to head to the Big 12 tournament on their plane when the call came in that it would not be happening.

“I was going to come back on Monday, get ready for the NCAA tournament, and then I was home probably 30 minutes and I got the call that everything was canceled,” Cox said.

For 2020 seniors like Cox and Juicy Landrum, their four years with the Lady Bears were over.

“I just feel like our team was it and (coach Kim) Mulkey felt the same way and all of the coaches,” Landrum said.

“That to just be cut short within just a snap of a finger, just hurts.”

“I don’t think that it’s something that I will ever get over,” Cox said.

The athletes never got their chance to defend their title or wrap up their college careers.

That’s something this year’s team is taking to heart by spreading the message they are playing for the four seniors of 2020.

“From here on out, every win is for y’all, every tournament is for y’all,” Landrum said Coach Mulkey told her.

“That made me feel good about myself and feel good about everything.”

The former Lady Bears hope their story inspires the team to play even harder and pull out a win for their alma mater.

“Don’t take any moment for granted,” Cox said.

“Go out there, play as hard as you can because you don’t know when it is going to be your last game.”

“Just go win a national championship,” Landrum said.

“That was our goal last year. That’s our goal every year.”

The team takes the court this Friday.

