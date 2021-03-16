Local football player shines despite back-to-back knee surgeries

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Kadarius Daniels is having a great season for Mary Hardin-Baylor. The senior wideout has three touchdowns in three games this Spring, and watching him play, you would have no idea how tough it was for him to just get back on the field.

Daniels had osteochondritis dissecans, or OCD, in both knees. In 2019 he had back-to-back knee surgeries, one in February, and the other in September, putting his football future in question.

It would have been easy to walk away, but his mom tells me he was determined to get back.

Samantha Daniels explains, “When that kid puts something in his mind, it’s going to happen. If he tells you, ‘I’m going to play football’ or ‘I’m going to go to the next level,’ it’s going to happen, because he dedicates himself to making sure that he gets it done.”

After over 18 months of grueling rehabilitation, Kadarius was back in football shape, but the Coronavirus pushed the Fall season to February, meaning Kadarius had to wait over 2 full years between games.

Kadarius sighs, “It was a long, long time. A long wait.”

In his return to the field, Kadarius didn’t look one bit rusty, scoring two touchdowns for the Cru.

“It was amazing! I was so excited. It was seeing him like when he was a little kid in Pop-Warner. It was like, ‘that’s my Kadarius.’ Nothing has changed,” his mother exclaimed.

Along with rehabbing his knees, Kadarius continued to help the team, acting like an assistant coach and helping the younger players get up to speed.

Now, he uses his experience to encourage other athletes who are going through adversity.

Kadarius advises, “Just stick with the process and enjoy the grind of getting where you want to be. It’s not going to happen right away. It’s all about the work you put in, and things will come out in your favor. Just keep faith and keep pushing forward.”

Kadarius has always had a strong work ethic and a good attitude, something he has passed along to his four sisters.

His mother says, “He just always encourages me and his sisters to be better, to do better, and have a positive outlook on life.”

Kadarius scored another touchdown in UMHB’s latest game, and his head coach says he has never seen a more deserving player in his time as a coach.

“I just can’t say enough good things about him. Everything that he gets, he deserves. He is just a great young man,” says Coach Fredenburg.

An impressive sidenote: Kadarius went through the entire rehab process while earning his engineering degree!

He and the Cru will be back in action this Saturday in Belton.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.