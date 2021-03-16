Advertisement

Police ask for public’s help in search for missing, possibly shoeless Central Texas man

Jay Barrett Bowers was last seen on Saturday.
Jay Barrett Bowers was last seen on Saturday.(Killeen Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police were asking for the public’s help Tuesday in the search for a Killeen man who walked away from his home over the weekend, barefooted.

Jay Barrett Bowers was last seen on Saturday, walking away from his home in the 4700 block of Old Homestead Street.

He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt and blue jean shorts.

He wasn’t wearing shoes.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Killeen Police Department at (254) 501-8800.

