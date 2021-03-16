Advertisement

Multiple Bears named to AP All-America teams

Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) smiles with teammate Davion Mitchell (45) while walking past...
Baylor guard Jared Butler (12) smiles with teammate Davion Mitchell (45) while walking past Kansas guard Tristan Enaruna (13) following an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Baylor defeated Kansas 55-67.((AP Photo/Orlin Wagner))
By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two Baylor basketball players have been named to the AP All-America Team, while another is an honorable mention.

After spending the entire season ranked as a top-three team in the AP Poll, Baylor’s players are now getting some well-deserved recognition.

Jared Butler was named a first-team All-American, while fellow guard Davion Mitchell was named to the third team.

Butler was a third team All-American a season ago, and despite interest from the NBA, he decided to come back for another year in Waco.

Davion Mitchell is up for the Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year this season.

Both Butler and Mitchell are projected to be drafted in the first round of this year’s NBA Draft.

MaCio Teague was an honorable mention All-American.

Teague, Mitchell, and Butler make up the best back court in all of college basketball.

FULL LIST OF ALL-AMERICANS:

First Team

Luka Garza, Iowa, 6-11, 265, senior, Washington, D.C., 23.7 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 1.7 bpg (63 of 63 first-place votes, 315 points)

Jared Butler, Baylor, 6-3, 195, junior, Reserve, Louisiana, 17.1 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3.8 apg (60, 309)

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, 6-5, 200, junior, Chicago, 20.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.3 apg (59, 307)

Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State, 6-8, 220, freshman, Arlington, Texas, 20.3 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 3.6 apg (55, 299)

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga, 6-7, 220, senior, Edmonds, Washington, 19.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 1.8 apg (50, 284)

Second Team

Drew Timme, Gonzaga, 6-10, 235, sophomore, Richardson, Texas, 18.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.0 apg (9, 188)

Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga, 6-4, 205, freshman, West St. Paul, Minnesota, 14.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 4.5 apg (8, 169)

Evan Mobley, Southern California, 7-0, 210, freshman, Murrieta, California, 16.8 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 3.0 bpg (4, 161)

Hunter Dickinson, Michigan, 7-1, 255, freshman, Alexandria, Virginia, 14.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.4 bpg (2, 116)

Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, 7-0, 285, sophomore, Kingston, Jamaica, 17.6 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.2 bpg (2, 111)

Third Team

Davion Mitchell, Baylor, 6-2, 205, junior, Hinesville, Georgia, 14.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 5.4 apg (84)

Quentin Grimes, Houston, 6-5, 205, junior, The Woodlands, Texas, 18.0 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.9 apg (68)

Herb Jones, Alabama, 6-8, 210, senior, Greensboro, Alabama, 11.2 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.4 apg (66)

Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago, 6-9, 255, senior, Algonquin, Illinois, 15.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 3.0 apg (44)

Chris Duarte, Oregon, 6-6, 190, sophomore, Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, 16.7 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.3 apg (35)

Honorable Mention (alphabetical order)

Max Abmas, Oral Roberts; Joel Ayayi, Gonzaga; Alex Barcello, BYU; Scottie Barnes, Florida State; Charles Bassey, Western Kentucky; James Bouknight, Connecticut; Justin Champagnie, Pittsburgh; Derek Culver, West Virginia; Antoine Davis, Detroit; Kendrick Davis, SMU; David Duke, Providence; Collin Gillespie, Villanova; Raiquan Gray, Florida State; Sam Hauser, Virginia; Jay Huff, Virginia; Nah’Shon Hyland, Virginia Commonwealth; Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana; Andrew Jones, Texas; Carlik Jones, Louisville; EJ Liddell, Ohio State; Isaiah Livers, Michigan; Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall; Jaquori McLaughlin, UC Santa Barbara; Tre Mann, Florida; Remy Martin, Arizona State; Miles McBride, West Virginia; Mac McClung, Texas Tech; Matt Mitchell, San Diego State; Moses Moody, Arkansas; Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt; Neemias Queta, Utah State; Austin Reaves, Oklahoma; Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova; Jaden Shackelford, Alabama; Terry Taylor, Austin Peay; MaCio Teague, Baylor; Cameron Thomas, LSU; Franz Wagner, Michigan; Trevion Williams, Purdue; McKinley Wright IV, Colorado; Moses Wright, Georgia Tech; Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton.

