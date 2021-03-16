Police: SUV may be linked to series of local catalytic converter thefts

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police released a security camera photo Tuesday of a vehicle that may be linked to a series of catalytic converter thefts in Temple.

Since the first of the year, police have responded to 26 reports of catalytic converter thefts and in some of the cases converters were stolen from multiple vehicles.

The thieves have primarily targeted commercial vehicles and larger pickup trucks, but converters have been stolen from passenger vehicles, as well, police said.

Most of the thefts have occurred at businesses along or near Interstate 35 and Loop 363 and at apartment complexes, police said.

The emission control devices usually contain the rare earth metals platinum, palladium and rhodium as a catalyst, as well as copper.

Depending on the size of the vehicle, the metals may be worth anywhere from $50 to as much as $1,000.

A thief, using simple tools, can remove one in a matter of minutes, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Temple Police Department at (254) 298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS.

Tips may also be submitted online.

To deter thefts, police say vehicles should be kept in garages, fenced areas or well-list areas.

They suggest engraving vehicle identification numbers on catalytic converters to alert scrap dealers.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.