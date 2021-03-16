Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued

After a sunny start to the work week, clouds are rolling back in ahead of our next storm. That storm is impacting the Four Corners as of Tuesday morning but will quickly race east and move into the Texas Panhandle by this evening. A line of strong to possibly severe storms will travel in from west to east, passing through the Central Texas in the overnight/pre-dawn hours of Wednesday morning.

WHAT WE ARE EXPECTING: Storms with strong wind gusts and hail possible.

WHEN: Overnight, 1am to 7 am Wednesday

these are the things we are watching out for with storms overnight (KWTX)

As of now, there appears to be a threat for damaging winds up to 60 mph and hail of up to quarter-size. We could also see isolated rain totals up to about 1″ in some of the stronger storms. Not everyone will get decent rain and the best chance looks to to be just west of I-35 and then transitions to more of a soaking through East Texas.

The main focus is on activity expected in the overnight hours Tuesday night, from midnight through around sunrise on Wednesday.

Storm Timeline - a look at the progression of storms overnight (KWTX)

We have a level 2 out of 5 (slight) chance for severe storms to form overnight and it’s something we will be here tracking!

we have a 2/5 chance for seeing severe storms overnight (KWTX)

It’s also a good idea to have multiple ways to receive a severe thunderstorm warning, if one should be issued for your area. Our free KWTX Weather App is a great tool for that, a look at the storms coming in on the radar, and much more!

download the KWTX Weather App for Free for the latest weather info along with watches/warnings issued (KWTX)

This quick shot of rain is over by mid-morning Wednesday, providing a mostly dry St. Patrick’s Day. It will be “cooler” too with highs only in the 70s (vs the 80s we’ve started the week with). While sunshine is around for Wednesday, gusty north winds will make outdoor festivities challenging as gusts could approach 40 mph.

