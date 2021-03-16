Strong storms expected tonight

When you walk out the door this morning, the first thing you’ll probably notice is the increase in temperatures and humidity. It’s certainly feeling like Spring with temperatures and dew points solidly in the 60s. The warmer and humid conditions that arrived last night will turn to a chance for severe storms overnight as a cold front swings through the area. The severe weather risk isn’t just for tonight either. Although unlikely, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for the potential of a late-day pop-up storm east of I-35 that may turn a bit rambunctious. Overall, today is going to be a mostly cloudy day with some late-day sunshine and warm temperatures. Temperatures in the 60s (with some 50s west of Highway 281) will steadily warm through the 70s and into the low-to-mid 80s by the end of the afternoon. The afternoon pop-up storm chance is only near 20% east of I-35 but much higher storm chances, near 80% arrive overnight. All of Central Texas is under a slight risk (a 2 of 5) for severe storms from 1 AM to 9 AM Wednesday. The primary concern we have with the overnight storms is hail. Strong storms tonight could also contain gusty winds. There will be a low chance of a tornado as well, but tornado chances are the lowest out of all the other types of severe storms. Storms arrive west of Highway 281 between 1 AM and 3 AM and should reach the I-35 corridor between 3 AM and 5 AM. Storms may hold off near I-45 until around 7 AM. Storms should be moving fast enough to exit early in the morning, but we won’t be entirely rain or storm free until roughly 10 AM when storms push east of I-45. From there, sunshine is expected to return and gusty west winds between 20 and 35 MPH will propel highs back into the mid 70s.

A broken line of storms should swing through the area Wednesday morning, moving in as early as 1 AM before exiting shortly after sunrise. (KWTX)

Cooler air is expected to move in behind Wednesday’s morning front but we won’t get the drop in temperatures until Wednesday night. We’ll start out Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 40s and afternoon highs will actually be slightly cooler than normal Thursday and Friday in the mid-to-upper 60s! North winds gusting to between 20 and 30 MPH to close the work week will help to keep those temperatures lower but winds will come out of the east Saturday and allow us to get back into the low 70s. Low-to-mid 70s return Sunday as breezy southeast winds move moisture back into the atmosphere. We’ll be tapping into some of that moisture next week as multiple systems move through. As of now, rain chances are between 30% and 40% Monday through Thursday and thankfully severe weather chances are staying relatively low.

