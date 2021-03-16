Advertisement

Study: COVID-19 cases in US may have been substantially undercounted

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests that coronavirus infections in America may have been substantially undercounted last year.

The study was published Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA.

In the study, researchers tested healthy adults for coronavirus antibodies, and 6.6% of those tested were positive for antibodies despite never reporting symptoms.

The scientists extrapolated that data to estimate that 15.9 million “asymptomatic or undiagnosed” infections had occurred in the U.S. as of Sept. 30.

By contrast, Johns Hopkins University reports the total number of confirmed positive cases was just over 7.2 million at the end of September.

The researchers recommended more population-wide surveillance testing.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on State Highway 174 near Chisholm Trail Park west of Blum.
Victim of deadly Central Texas crash involving pickup, 2 semis identified
Authorities believed an impaired driver caused the crash.
Fiery crash leaves woman, 2 children dead, 3rd child in Texas hospital on life support
Police were investigating Monday after a child found unresponsive in a hotel pool in Lubbock...
Child found unresponsive in Texas hotel pool dies
A McLennan County man who was the focus of an indecency with a child investigation took his own...
Central Texas man under investigation for indecency with a child takes own life
Jason Burt (left) is charged with sexual performance of a child and Lucia Murguia is charged...
Two charged in human trafficking investigation involving area teenager

Latest News

The victims were returning home from a large livestock market in Banibangou, near Niger’s...
Gunmen kill at least 58 in attack on Niger market sellers
French bulldogs came in second only to Labrador retrievers — the leaders for 30 straight years...
Look out, Labs: French bulldogs now 2nd most popular US dog
FILE - In this June 9, 2020, file photo, election workers process mail-in ballots during a...
US: Despite threats, foreign hackers didn’t disrupt election
For a yet-to-be-determined price, Tinder users will be able to do a background check on a...
Tinder to let users run background checks on dates
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
White House expects 22M doses distributed in next week