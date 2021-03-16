Advertisement

Third teenager arrested in shooting that left local man dead

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Pablo Villareal, 18, Tuesday morning (File)
The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Pablo Villareal, 18, Tuesday morning (File)(KXII)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A third teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting in October that left a Waco man dead.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Pablo Villareal, 18, Tuesday morning after a traffic stop on a warrant charging murder, Officer Garen Bynum said.

The arrest stems from a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2020 in the 2600 block of South 14th Street in Waco.

Officers who responded found Jatron Lavar Thomas with a gunshot wound.

He later died at a local hospital, about a week short of his 34th birthday.

Last Friday the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Onobia Bernett, 17, in Waco on a warrant charging murder in connection with the shooting.

Ocie Bernett, 18, was indicted earlier this month for capital murder in the shooting.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Task Force arrested Ocie Bernett in January.

He and the teenager arrested last Friday are related, Bynum said.

“Although three arrests have been made in this case, the investigation is still ongoing,” Bynum said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on State Highway 174 near Chisholm Trail Park west of Blum.
Victim of deadly Central Texas crash involving pickup, 2 semis identified
Police were investigating Monday after a child found unresponsive in a hotel pool in Lubbock...
Child found unresponsive in Texas hotel pool dies
Authorities believed an impaired driver caused the crash.
Fiery crash leaves woman, 2 children dead, 3rd child in Texas hospital on life support
A McLennan County man who was the focus of an indecency with a child investigation took his own...
Central Texas man under investigation for indecency with a child takes own life
Jason Burt (left) is charged with sexual performance of a child and Lucia Murguia is charged...
Two charged in human trafficking investigation involving area teenager

Latest News

Jay Barrett Bowers was last seen on Saturday.
Police ask for public’s help in search for missing, shoeless Central Texas man
(TxDOT traffic camera photo/file)
Waco: TxDot plans traffic shift on I-35
The accident happened on State Highway 174 near Chisholm Trail Park west of Blum.
Victim of deadly Central Texas crash involving pickup, 2 semis identified
The bitter winter freeze in February claimed at least three lives in Central Texas and 57...
February freeze claimed at least 3 lives in Central Texas, 57 statewide