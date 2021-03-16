Third teenager arrested in shooting that left local man dead

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A third teenager was arrested Tuesday in connection with a shooting in October that left a Waco man dead.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Pablo Villareal, 18, Tuesday morning after a traffic stop on a warrant charging murder, Officer Garen Bynum said.

The arrest stems from a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 15, 2020 in the 2600 block of South 14th Street in Waco.

Officers who responded found Jatron Lavar Thomas with a gunshot wound.

He later died at a local hospital, about a week short of his 34th birthday.

Last Friday the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Task Force arrested Onobia Bernett, 17, in Waco on a warrant charging murder in connection with the shooting.

Ocie Bernett, 18, was indicted earlier this month for capital murder in the shooting.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Lone Star Task Force arrested Ocie Bernett in January.

He and the teenager arrested last Friday are related, Bynum said.

“Although three arrests have been made in this case, the investigation is still ongoing,” Bynum said.

