Troy hires new head football coach

By Christopher Williams
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two months after Troy announced its football coach would be stepping down, a new coach has been hired.

The school district has announced Stephen Hermesmeyer will be taking over as the new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach.

Hermesmeyer was approved by the the Troy ISD Board of Trustees on Monday evening.

Coach Hermesmeyer served as the Athletic Director and Head Football Coach at Comanche ISD for the past nine years.

He has been in coaching for 23 years.

The scool district says Coach Hermesmeyer is set to officially start at Troy next week.

