Temple: Wreck damages utility pole, leads to power outage

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Crews were working Tuesday afternoon to fix a utility pole damaged during a wreck and residents in the area “may be without power,” police said.

Oncor later reported 122 customers in the area lost power.

The wreck happened at the intersection of S. 31st Street and Sleepy Hollow Lane.

The intersection was closed Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. and the closure was expected “to last a couple of hours,” police said.

No further details regarding the wreck were immediately available.

