Advertisement

Temple: Wreck damages utility pole, leads to power outage

Wreck at the intersection of S. 31st Street and Sleepy Hollow Ln in Temple.
Wreck at the intersection of S. 31st Street and Sleepy Hollow Ln in Temple.(TPD)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Crews were working Tuesday afternoon to fix a utility pole damaged during a wreck and residents in the area “may be without power,” police said.

Oncor later reported 122 customers in the area lost power.

The wreck happened at the intersection of S. 31st Street and Sleepy Hollow Lane.

The intersection was closed Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. and the closure was expected “to last a couple of hours,” police said.

No further details regarding the wreck were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened on State Highway 174 near Chisholm Trail Park west of Blum.
Victim of deadly Central Texas crash involving pickup, 2 semis identified
Authorities believed an impaired driver caused the crash.
Fiery crash leaves woman, 2 children dead, 3rd child in Texas hospital on life support
Police were investigating Monday after a child found unresponsive in a hotel pool in Lubbock...
Child found unresponsive in Texas hotel pool dies
A McLennan County man who was the focus of an indecency with a child investigation took his own...
Central Texas man under investigation for indecency with a child takes own life
Jason Burt (left) is charged with sexual performance of a child and Lucia Murguia is charged...
Two charged in human trafficking investigation involving area teenager

Latest News

A broken line of storms should swing through the area Wednesday morning, moving in as early as...
Strong to severe storm threat late Tuesday night into early Wednesday
FILE - Ivet Cantu, 45, points to her electricity bill from Griddy Energy on an app showing her...
Texas company behind huge electricity bills seeks bankruptcy
Julie's 40th birthday
Julie Hays writes about turning 40 in the latest edition of Modern Texas Living
Previewing March Madness
NOON LIVE Baylor Men and Women head to bubbles