Rain Lingers East This Morning with Abundant Sunshine To Follow

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ll have showers lingering east of I-35 the rest of the morning, but by noon we’ll have sunny skies across the area.  However, it’ll stay windy as we head throughout the afternoon, with gusts around 40-45mph at times.  Highs will be in the low to mid 70′s this afternoon.  Winds will back off a little going through the night, with lows in the mid 40′s to start your Thursday.  It’ll be breezy on Thursday with sunny skies, but it won’t be as windy.  Highs will be in the mid 60′s as winds will be out of the northwest.

We’ll keep the sunshine as we head into the weekend with highs staying in the mid to upper 60′s.  Saturday begins the Spring Season, and we’ll certainly see some spring-like weather by next week.  Sunday will be sunny and nice in the low 70′s, but multiple rain chances are in play going through next week, with highs looking to stay in the low to mid 70′s.

