Round Rock hospital on lockdown

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital is on lock down as the Round Rock police search for a suspect allegedly involved in an assault.

According to a tweet from police, the suspect was last seen near the hospital. Police responded to the incident around 1:30 Wednesday morning, and as of 4:15 on Wednesday morning, officers were still searching for the suspect.

Police say there are no reports of gunshots at the hospital.

No other information is available at this time.

Officers are searching for a suspect involved in an assault. The suspect was last seen in the area of Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital. The hospital is currently on lockdown. TIME: 2:15am Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/n6f6QXOmBs — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) March 17, 2021

