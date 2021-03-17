Round Rock hospital on lockdown
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital is on lock down as the Round Rock police search for a suspect allegedly involved in an assault.
According to a tweet from police, the suspect was last seen near the hospital. Police responded to the incident around 1:30 Wednesday morning, and as of 4:15 on Wednesday morning, officers were still searching for the suspect.
Police say there are no reports of gunshots at the hospital.
No other information is available at this time.
