Section of Interstate 35 designated in honor of fallen Central Texas DPS trooper

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – A section of Interstate 35 was designated in honor of fallen Department of Public Safety Senior Trooper Thomas Nipper during a ceremony Wednesday at the Bell County Expo Center.

Nipper, 63, of Morgan’s Point Resort, was killed in a crash on Nov. 4, 2017 on Interstate 35 in Temple.

The Trooper Thomas Nipper Memorial Highway, created by the 87th Texas Legislature, is a section of the highway between mile markers 297 to 294 from Temple to Belton.

Nipper was conducting a traffic stop on the southbound shoulder of the interstate at around 3:05 p.m. on Nov. 4, 2017 when his patrol car was struck from behind by a Chevrolet pickup.

He died at Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Nipper was survived by his wife Tammy, son Michael Nipper and daughters Amy Schmoyer and Lori Nipper.

Nipper was commissioned as a trooper in January of 1983 and was stationed in Temple.

He was a 1973 graduate of Copperas Cove High School and later earned an associate degree in criminal justice from Central Texas College.

He served as a police officer in Nolanville, Hereford, Belton and Gainesville and as a Coryell County sheriff’s deputy during his career.

He graduated from the DPS Academy in 1982.

He was the 220th DPS officer to die in the line of duty.

