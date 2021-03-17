State steps up efforts to vaccinate seniors in two Central Texas counties

(KWTX) - Texas is stepping up efforts to ensure older residents are vaccinated against COVID-19 this week in two more Central Texas counties as part of the state’s Save Our Seniors initiative.

Leon and San Saba counties are among 28 counties participating this week.

Counties are selected for the stepped-up effort based on the number of providers serving the area, total vaccine allocations over the past 12 weeks, and vaccination rates for residents 65 and older and 75 and older.

In San Saba County, just 14% of residents 16 and older have received one dose and just 4.2% are fully vaccinated while in Leon County just more than 16% have received one dose and fewer than 7% are fully vaccinated.

More than 18,000 doses of vaccine have been allocated for the effort.

The state will work with local officials either to set up a drive-thru vaccine clinic or to administer vaccinations directly to homebound seniors.

Leon County was among counties participating in the second week of the initiative, as well.

Freestone, Hill and Lampasas counties have also been targeted.

Just more than 18% of Central Texas residents 16 and older have receive a first dose and just more than 10% have been fully vaccinated as the state enters the third phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan this week extending vaccination eligibility to residents who are from 50 to 64 years of age.

As of Tuesday, 135,960 or 18.3% of the residents 16 or older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose and 76,953 or about 10.3% are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 5,554,924 or about 22.6% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 2,902,050 or 11.8% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Data Tuesday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County, 43,589 residents, or 16% of those 16 and older, have received the first dose and 25,067 or 9.2% of those 16 and older, are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 40,864 residents, or 20.4% of those 16 and older, have received one dose and 24,283 or 12.1% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, 26% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 12.6% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 12.2% have received one and 7.1% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 18.8% have received one and 11.7% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 14.5% have received one dose and 6.5% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 30.6% have received one dose and 15.9% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 20.2% have received one dose and 11.4% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 16% have received one dose and 8.2% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 16.6% have received one dose and 6.8% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 16.7% have received one dose and 7.2% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 21.9% have received one dose and 11.3% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 29% have received one dose and 14% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 26.2% have received one dose and 16.3% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 20.8% have received one and 10% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 14% have received one dose and 4% are fully vaccinated.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says 800,000 initial doses of COVID-vaccine will be shipped to providers this week including almost 19,000 doses that are headed to more than two dozen providers in Central Texas.

The state is also ordering 578,320 second doses.

The six vaccination hubs in Central Texas will receive 14,700 total doses this week.

The Bell County Public Health District is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Another 3,800 doses of Moderna vaccine are headed to clinics, pharmacies and other providers in the region.

ADDITIONAL CASES REPORTED IN ONLY 2 CENTRAL TEXAS COUNTIES

Bell and McLennan counties reported a total of 113 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, increasing the regional total to 74,673.

None of the other 14 counties in the region reported new cases.

And just three additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

As many as 1,576 Central Texas residents diagnosed with the COVID-19 have died, but according DSHS data, the regional death toll Tuesday was 1,546 including 385 in Bell County residents, 16 fewer than the local count of 401; 31 Bosque County residents; 80 Coryell County residents; 29 Falls County residents; 47 Freestone County residents; 26 Hamilton County residents; 102 Hill County residents; 31 Lampasas County residents; 40 Leon County residents; 68 Limestone County residents; 452 McLennan County residents, nine more than the local count of 443; 44 Milam County residents; 20 Mills County residents; 128 Navarro County residents, 14 fewer than the local count of 142; 39 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The statewide death toll rose by 130 to 45,700 Tuesday.

Statewide, DSHS reported 4,458 additional confirmed cases Tuesday, 4,279 of them new, increasing the total to 2,351,924.

Of the total, 111.691 cases were active Tuesday, 2,565,639 patients have recovered, and 3,999 were hospitalized.

The executive order that rescinded the statewide mask mandate and lifted most occupancy restrictions took effect at one minute after midnight on March 10, but many Central Texas cities, schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, medical clinics, businesses and restaurants plan to continue to enforce both the mask requirement and to observe limits on occupancy.

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOL COVID-19 DATA

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District reported 62 additional cases Tuesday, most of them from a previous backlog, raising the county’s total to 21,069.

Of the total, 333 cases were active Tuesday, 2,0335 residents have recovered and 401 have died.

State data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 21,113 total cases and 385 deaths.

The county’s incidence rate Tuesday was 91.8 per 100,000 residents.

“While this is reason to be hopeful for some light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel we are also bracing to see what comes after spring break. Please continue to be safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19,” health district Director Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell said Tuesday.

COVID-19 testing continues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays throughout March at Bell County Fire & Rescue at 84 North Main St. in Nolanville.

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor dashboard Tuesday showed five active cases and a total of 339 since Aug. 1, 2020.

Texas A&M University-Central Texas Tuesday showed no active cases and a total of 40 since March 2020, 29 of them involving students.

The Killeen ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 12 cases involving students and five cases involving staff members in the past seven days and 1,599 confirmed cases since March 16, 2020, 779 involving students and 820 involving staff. The district is on spring break this week.

The Killeen ISD is offering free COVID-19 screening to students and employees from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on regular school days at the former Nolan Middle School building at 505 Jasper Dr. in Killeen, using the 2nd Street entrance. Screening is by appointment and students younger than 18 require signed waivers from parents or guardians. The state-funded testing uses BinaxNOW nasal swab tests, which provide results in 15 minutes. Information is available online.

The Temple ISD’s online dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday. The district is on spring break this week.

The Belton ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed five cases across five campuses. The district is also on spring break this week.

BELL COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 52 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 25,644.

Of the total, 182 cases were active Tuesday, 25,619 residents have recovered, and 30 were hospitalized, four of them on ventilators.

The county’s death toll remained unchanged at 443, according to local data Tuesday.

State data showed 452 deaths, an increase of one.

The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food from 10 a.m. to noon on March 25 at Waco ISD Stadium at 1401 South New Road.

Free COVID-19 test sites are in operation in the Waco area after the federal government provided 40,000 test kits to McLennan County as part of the effort to stem the spread of the virus. The health district has contracted with Aardvark Mobile Health to provide mobile COVID-19 tests, using a small truck that can accommodate two testing lines with the capacity to administer as many as 500 tests daily. Additional details are available online.

For those experiencing disabling feelings of loss, change and sadness, short-term counseling is available through the Texans Recovering Together Crisis Counseling Program. A counselor can be requested using an online form or by calling 1-866-576-1101.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 67 active cases Tuesday, 65 involving students, one involving a faculty member and one involving a staff member. Since Aug. 1, 2020, a total of 3,479 cases have been confirmed. In the past seven days, 39 tests have come back positive. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff.

The McLennan Community College dashboard Tuesday showed two active cases and a cumulative total of 346 cases, 266 involving students.

The Waco ISD dashboard Tuesday showed no active cases and 266 cases involving students, 281 involving staff and 17 involving those described as “other” since Sept. 8, 2020.

The Midway ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed six cases across two campuses.

The Lorena ISD dashboard Tuesday showed one student case at Lorena Primary and two cases at Lorena High School, one involving a student.

The Mart ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed one case at Mart High School.

The McGregor ISD’s online dashboard showed one case at Isbill Junior High.

MCLENNAN COUNTY COVID-19 DEATHS

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 6,716 confirmed cases and 247 probable cases Tuesday.

State data showed 6,719 patients have recovered.

Eighty have died.

Effective Monday the Copperas Cove Municipal Court lobby was open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Staff members remain accessible by phone and email. Questions or concerns may be directed to Nicola James, Court Administrator, at njames@copperascovetx.gov or (254) 547-5030.

The Copperas Cove ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed 17 active cases across six campuses. The district is on spring break this week.

The Gatesville ISD’s online dashboard Tuesday showed no active cases.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported one case involving an inmate and five cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where one inmate was isolated; one case involving an inmate and four involving employees at the Hilltop Unit where 22 inmates were isolated and one was restricted; two cases involving inmates and 13 cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit where two inmates were isolated; two cases involving inmates and four cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit where four inmates were medically restricted and two were isolated; 55 cases involving inmates and 13 involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit where 738 inmates were restricted and 55 were isolated, and three cases involving employees at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 15 inmates were medically restricted.

The Cove House Free Clinic at 806 West Avenue D, Suite H, is offering free COVID-19 testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Appointments are required and may be made by calling (254) 289-9865.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,847 confirmed and 181 probable cases Tuesday.

State data showed 1,978 patients have recovered.

The virus has claimed the lives of 29 residents, state data showed.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported one case involving an inmate and one an employee at the William Hobby Unit in Marlin where 184 inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated, and one case involving an employee at the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,088 confirmed and 578 probable cases Tuesday.

At least 2,561 patients have recovered and 68 have died, state data showed.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,401 confirmed and 2,222 probable cases Tuesday.

Of the total, 5,430 patients have recovered.

State data showed 128 deaths.

Local data showed 142 deaths.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,321 confirmed and 294 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. Of the total, 1,553 patients have recovered and 32 have died, according to state data.

Freestone County had 1,053 confirmed and 729 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 1,722 patients have recovered and 47 have died according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported seven cases involving employees at the William Boyd Unit in Teague.

Hamilton County had 702 confirmed and 50 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 713 patients have recovered and 26 have died, according to state data.

Hill County had 3,677 confirmed cases and 670 probable cases Tuesday. At least 4,189 patients have recovered and 102 have died, according to state data. The Hill College dashboard showed no active cases Tuesday on the Hill County campus. The Hillsboro ISD dashboard showed one case involving an employee at Hillsboro Elementary and one involving an employee and one involving a student at Hillsboro Intermediate.

Lampasas County had 1,757 confirmed and 327 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,013 patients have recovered, and 31 residents have died.

Leon County had 1,229 confirmed and 336 probable cases Tuesday. At least 1,495 patients have recovered, and 40 residents have died, according to state data.

Milam County had 1,360 confirmed and 1,041 probable cases Tuesday. At least 2,380 patients have recovered and 44 have died, according to state data.

Mills County had 588 confirmed and 59 probable cases of the virus Tuesday. At least 606 patients have recovered and 20 have died, according to state data.

Robertson County had 1,629 confirmed cases Tuesday and 407 probable cases. At least 1,968 patients have recovered and 39 have died, according to state data.

San Saba County had 548 confirmed cases Tuesday and 254 probable cases. At least 787 patients have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Tuesday reported one case involving an inmate and three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Unit where two inmates were medically restricted and one was isolated.

