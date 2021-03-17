Advertisement

US stocks step back from all-time highs in choppy trading

Stock indexes are closing mostly lower Tuesday.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Stock indexes are closing mostly lower Tuesday, shedding some of their recent gains after coming within striking distance of matching Wall Street’s longest winning streak of the year.

Investors continue to closely watch the bond market, with even minute changes in bond yields causing stocks to fluctuate.

Economic data showed Americans cut back spending last month, and industrial production fell sharply.

European shares rose despite news that some users of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine reported blood clots.

