Very windy conditions behind the morning rain

Overnight storms have exited to the east and now we’re going to be left with a sunny and VERY windy day! A wind advisory is in effect for all of Central Texas through 7 PM today because sustained winds between 20 and 30 MPH will gust between 35 and 45 MPH at times. The highest wind gusts will come west of I-35 where a grassfire danger also exists thanks to a combination of dry air and those strong winds. Highs today will reach the 60s and 70s with the cooler temperatures expected west of I-35. West winds today turn northerly tonight and that’ll usher in some cooler air. Morning temperatures Thursday will start out in the low-to-mid 40s and should only reach the mid 60s for highs not only Thursday but Friday too. If that seems a bit cool to you, it’s because it is! Our normal high temperature for this time of year is in the 70s.

Sunshine stays present through the start of spring Saturday but a few more clouds will return Sunday. Saturday’s highs in the upper 60s should reach the low 70s to close out the weekend. The clouds are in advance of our next storm systems moving through next week. We’re expecting a few chances, and decent ones at that, for rain, but the chances for severe weather isn’t terribly high at the current time. Highs next week are expected to stay in the low-to-mid 70s. The highest chance for rain right now comes Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. A cold front moves Thursday afternoon and should dry us out and cool us off a bit next Friday when sunshine finally returns.

