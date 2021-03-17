Waco pro basketball team meets community for first time

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s an exciting time for basketball in Waco, with both Baylor basketball teams heading to the NCAA tournament. But the basketball fun won’t end, even when March Madness does, thanks to a new team in the city.

Wednesday is the first day for people in the community to come out and meet the Waco Royals, a new professional basketball team coming to the city. The Royals are joining the Greater Hewitt Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting at the practice facility in Hewitt.

KWTX caught up with team market owner Brandon Littles on Tuesday, and he said over the past few months, the team has been working hard. Littles said he’s been recruiting players and hosting try-outs and mini-camps. He added the ribbon cutting on Wednesday is really the community’s first opportunity to meet the team.

“This may be the first big look people will have gotten at the Waco Royals organization, from the players to the staff as well, being able to speak with them, meet and greet as well,” Littles said. “We look forward to seeing people there. We hope people come and just try to get acquainted with us.”

Littles said it’s great timing for the season to start so soon after March Madness and all the excitement around the Baylor basketball teams. He hopes that enthusiasm extends into their season.

“Us coming right after that, being able to hopefully tag on to that as well, having great basketball with our collegiate programs, and then a pro program, we know they’re going to be big shoes to fill,” Littles said.

The Waco Royals will be part of The Basketball League, a pro league that is a comparable level of play to Double-A baseball, but it prides itself on being a different type of league - one that puts heavy focus on being involved in the community.

One way the community can get involved with the team is by participating in a golf tournament hosted by the team at Lake Waco Golf Club. The tournament is scheduled for April 8, and there is more information on the Royal’s Facebook page.

