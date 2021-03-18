Advertisement

A Beautiful Start To Spring with Storms Returning Next Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT
It’ll stay sunny and breezy to start the evening with temperatures in the low to mid 60′s.  Afterwards the winds die down and temperatures will dip into the low 50′s by 10pm.  We cool to the upper 30′s and low 40′s to start your Friday, but sunny skies will warm us up quickly going through the morning.  Highs will make it into the mid 60′s during the afternoon.  Spring starts at 5:37am on Saturday, and the weather will be great for the start of the season!  We’ll have sunny skies and highs in the low 70′s, Saturday and Sunday.

However, storm chances return after that as a Low moves in on Monday.  We’ll have cloudy skies going through the day with a couple of spotty showers possible in the morning, but the cold front arrives late at night around 10pm.  Strong wind gusts will be possible as that front moves through.  Other than a couple of spotty showers early Tuesday morning it’ll be a nice day with sunshine and highs in the low 70′s.  Another storm chances arrives on Wednesday, with drier weather heading into next weekend.  Other than Monday, highs will be in the 70′s all next week!

