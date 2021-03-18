Advertisement

Central Texas teenager indicted for murder in stepfather’s death

The shooting stemmed from a disturbance that started inside a home in the 1600 block of North...
The shooting stemmed from a disturbance that started inside a home in the 1600 block of North 16th Street in Waco. (File)(KWTX)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Judarius Degrate, 17, has been indicted for murder in the shooting death of his stepfather last month in a North Waco neighborhood.

A McLennan County grand jury handed up the indictment Thursday.

Degrate remains in the McLennan County Jail where he’s held in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Degrate was arrested after officers responded to a report of the shooting just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the area of North 16th Street and Providence Drive and found the victim, Sylvester Dixon, 30, with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Dixon was taken to a local hospital, but later died.

The shooting stemmed from a disturbance that started inside a home in the 1600 block of North 16th, police said.

