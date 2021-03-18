Driver stopped by local officer said he was a law enforcement supporter, and later he proved it

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - Police got a surprise gift from a man who got pulled over for speeding.

Dennis Collins, 73, delivered 100 custom-made West Police Department magnets this week, 10 days after he says he lost track of his speed on the Interstate 35 access in West while on his way to get his oil changed.

West police Officer Justin Gonzales pulled him over.

“I saw it right away and I just pulled around and parked,” Collins said.

“He came up and he was very polite and asked me what I was doing. And I said “frankly, I was just going to get my oil changed and was unaware of the speed,’” Collins said.

After making the stop, Gonzales glimpsed a Department of Public Safety magnet on Collin’s car.

“On the way up to his vehicle, I noticed a car magnet he had on it and I started questioning him about what he did and how he had it and he said he made them.”

Collins, who lives in Chalk Bluff, owns Stamp Works in Elm Mott, a business which specializes in making custom magnets, mostly for cars and refrigerators.

Collins told Gonzales he supported law enforcement and made the custom magnets at times for different departments.

The he asked Gonzales if he could get out of his car to take a picture of the officer’s patrol unit.

Gonzales said yes, Collins snapped a photo, and then the officer sent him on his way with a warning.

On Tuesday, Collins walked into the West Police Department with a surprise; 100 magnetic replicas of Gonzales’ patrol unit.

Chief Darryl Barton was there to accept the gift.

“The magnets that were made for us are really, really nice,” Barton said.

“They are better than the ones we’ve bought from big companies before to use for community policing efforts.”

“When someone takes the time and own money to create something for us, it’s really that much more special.”

The chief took to the department’s social media page to thank Collins and issue his own warning.

“Thank You Again Mr. Collins. And don’t forget sir, slow down!!” the post reads.

Collins says he’s busy making more magnets for the police department and plans to add the department’s phone numbers to the new batch.

