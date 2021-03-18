Former president, first lady, receive COVID-19 vaccinations at local hospital

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush received their COVID-19 vaccinations at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, the hospital announced in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

“What I’m really looking forward to is going to Opening Day in Texas Rangers stadium with a full stadium,” the former president said.

“In order to get rid of this pandemic, it’s important for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated. So, roll up your sleeve and do your part.”

The Bushes live in Dallas, but make frequent trips to their 1,583-acre Prairie Chapel Ranch outside of Crawford.

As of Thursday, 142,262 or just more than 19% of the residents 16 or older in the 16 counties KWTX is tracking have received a first dose while 78,416 or 10.5% are fully vaccinated.

Statewide, 5,886,075 or 24% of residents 16 and older have received a first dose and 2,990,796 or 12.2% of residents 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

Data Thursday from the state vaccination dashboard showed in Bell County, 44,764 residents, or 16.4% of those 16 and older, have received the first dose and 25,320 or 9.3% of those 16 and older, are fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, 43,112 residents, or 21.5% of those 16 and older, have received one dose and 24,865 or 12.4% of those 16 and older are fully vaccinated.

In Bosque County, 27.9% of those 16 and older have received one dose and 12.8% are fully vaccinated; in Coryell County 12.6% have received one and 7.3% are fully vaccinated; in Falls County, 19.3% have received one and 11.8% are fully vaccinated; in Freestone County, 15.7% have received one dose and 6.7% are fully vaccinated; in Hamilton County, 31.5% have received one dose and 16.4% are fully vaccinated; in Hill County, 23.6% have received one dose and 12% are fully vaccinated; in Lampasas County, 16.7% have received one dose and 8.5% are fully vaccinated; in Leon County, 17.5% have received one dose and 7% are fully vaccinated; in Limestone County, 17.2% have received one dose and 7.3% are fully vaccinated; in Milam County 22% have received one dose and 11.4% are fully vaccinated; in Mills County, 29.3% have received one dose and 14% are fully vaccinated; in Navarro County 27.4% have received one dose and 16.4% are fully vaccinated; in Robertson County, 21.7% have received one and 10.2% are fully vaccinated, and in San Saba County, 14.2% have received one dose and 4.4% are fully vaccinated.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says 800,000 initial doses of COVID-vaccine were scheduled to be shipped to providers this week including almost 19,000 doses that are headed to more than two dozen providers in Central Texas.

The state also ordered 578,320 second doses.

The six vaccination hubs in Central Texas will receive 14,700 total doses this week.

The Bell County Public Health District is due to receive 7,020 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Coryell Health Medical Clinic in Gatesville is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Falls Community Hospital and Clinic in Marlin is due to receive 1,170 doses of Pfizer vaccine; Ascension Providence Health Center is due to receive 2,340 doses of Pfizer vaccine; the Waco-McLennan County Health District is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine, and the Corsicana-Navarro County Public Health District is due to receive 1,500 doses of Moderna vaccine.

Another 3,800 doses of Moderna vaccine are headed to clinics, pharmacies and other providers in the region.

Leon and San Saba counties are among 28 counties participating this week in the state’s Save Our Seniors initiative.

Counties are selected for the stepped-up effort based on the number of providers serving the area, total vaccine allocations over the past 12 weeks, and vaccination rates for residents 65 and older and 75 and older.

The state is working with local officials either to set up a drive-thru vaccine clinic or to administer vaccinations directly to homebound seniors.

Ascension Providence Hospital and Mission Waco are working together to vaccinate Mission Waco clients and frontline workers and so far, 210 clients and staff members have received the vaccine.

Tarleton State University students will help vaccinate residents Friday at McLane Stadium in Waco as the Waco-McLennan County Health District continues to administer the vaccine.

President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. is on pace to hit his administration’s goal of 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots by Friday.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

