Homes, apartments in local neighborhood evacuated after break in 12-inch gas line

The break was reported at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of South 2nd Street.
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 18, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police and firefighters evacuated homes and apartments Thursday in a South Waco neighborhood after a break in a 12-inch natural gas line.

The break was reported at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of South 2nd Street south of La Salle Avenue.

Residents were evacuated from two nearby apartment complexes because of the leak in the underground line.

An Atmos crew completed repairs at around 2:30 p.m.

The scene was cleared and residents were allowed to return home.

Earlier Thursday a vehicle struck a natural gas line near Lions Club Park in Killeen, closing Stan Schlueter Loop between Trimmier Road and WS Young Drive.

