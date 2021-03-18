Homes, apartments in local neighborhood evacuated after break in 12-inch gas line

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police and firefighters evacuated homes and apartments Thursday in a South Waco neighborhood after a break in a 12-inch natural gas line.

The break was reported at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of South 2nd Street south of La Salle Avenue.

Residents were evacuated from two nearby apartment complexes because of the leak in the underground line.

An Atmos crew completed repairs at around 2:30 p.m.

The scene was cleared and residents were allowed to return home.

HAZMAT SITUATION - 2400 Block of S. 2nd St. @WacoTXFire units and HazMat Team responding to reported 12” gas line struck. Please avoid the area. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) March 18, 2021

Earlier Thursday a vehicle struck a natural gas line near Lions Club Park in Killeen, closing Stan Schlueter Loop between Trimmier Road and WS Young Drive.

