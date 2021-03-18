Advertisement

Killeen: Senior center reopens

Lions Club Park Senior Center. (City of Killeen photo/file)
Lions Club Park Senior Center. (City of Killeen photo/file)(KWTX)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas – After a long, lonely year, those who frequent the Lions Club Park Senior Center at 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen are hoping more of their peers will re-emerge from their isolation and join in with friends for dancing, talking, and working out.

After months of being shut down due to COVID-19, the staff is reopening the doors to visitors in limited numbers.

Occupancy will be limited to 25% of capacity and operating hours will be limited to 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask
Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Clare McDonald (right), now the dealership’s vice president, will succeed her father as...
Management of 85-year-old local Ford dealership passes to another generation
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’
Waco firefighters freed a victim from a vehicle Friday afternoon.
Firefighters free victim from overturned vehicle in busy local intersection

Latest News

In an effort to improve law enforcement officers’ interactions during mental health calls, the...
Temple police training for mental health calls
Waco Cha
AAPI Discrimination Awareness
In an effort to improve law enforcement officers’ interactions during mental health calls, the...
Temple police training for mental health calls
Waco Cha
Asian American business owner concerned about rise in discrimination, pushing for awareness
Prized guitar stolen from Central Texas family
Prized guitar with sentimental value stolen from local family