Killeen: Senior center reopens

KILLEEN, Texas – After a long, lonely year, those who frequent the Lions Club Park Senior Center at 1700 East Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen are hoping more of their peers will re-emerge from their isolation and join in with friends for dancing, talking, and working out.

After months of being shut down due to COVID-19, the staff is reopening the doors to visitors in limited numbers.

Occupancy will be limited to 25% of capacity and operating hours will be limited to 9 a.m. to noon on weekdays.

