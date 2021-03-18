Advertisement

Restaurant Report Card for March 18, 2021

By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT
(KWTX) - Taqueria El Mexicano Grill at 812 East Central in Killeen got a 96 on a recent inspection.

The health worker noted the doors and gaskets on the beer keg cooler needed either to be repaired or replaced.

Also, patches of the floor were missing.

Golden Fried Chicken at 1610 South Fort Hood St. in Killeen got a 97 on a recent inspection.

The fan guards and walls were dirty.

Workers needed to clean the outside of the salt container because it was dirty and there was excessive oil residue in the fryer area, the inspector found.

And this week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Marco’s Pizza 3045 Stillhouse Lake Rd. in Harker Heights.

Pizza is in the name, but that’s not all the restaurant serves.

A customer favorite is the Italiano with ham, salami, cheese, banana peppers, tomatoes, onions, and sub dressing.

The pizza place also has salads and sides, and don’t forget the desserts.

WACO-MCLENNAN COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

BELL COUNTY INSPECTION SCORES

