San Antonio native looks to cut down nets with the Lady Bears in her hometown

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Even before the Pandemic, the Final Four was scheduled to be in San Antonio this year. That was exciting enough for NaLyssa Smith.

“When I first found out I was super excited. Everybody was asking me if they can get tickets and stuff like that, so it was a fun feeling,” said Smith.

And now because of COVID-19.. The entire NCAA tournament is in her hometown.

Crowds have to be limited, but if they weren’t her former AAU coach Ray Caldwell says it would be pretty obvious who the city is rooting for.

“We wish everything was open, so we can go in there and flood the arena. I’m very proud of here as well all are in the city of San Antonio,” said

NaLyssa Smith does a lot with the Lady Bears that would a make a city proud.

“How many girls do you ever watch that can catch the ball in the air and that can just finish like that? She’s just a remarkable player,” said Coach Kim Mulkey.

But Coach Caldwell says some that is really nothing new.

“ We have been throwing her lobs like that since she was 13 years old,” explained Caldwell.

As Smith goes for her second ring, she’ll definitely will have something on her side.

“She’ll have all of San Antonio behind her for sure,” said Caldwell.

