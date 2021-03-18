What hair stylists see and hear could save lives, Texas lawmaker says

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - State Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston, wants the help of the state’s hair stylists in identifying and rooting out potential cases of sexual abuse and domestic violence.

House Bill 404 would require anybody with a cosmetology license to receive sexual assault and domestic violence awareness training before they could renew their licenses.

The new training would be a part of the existing continuing education curriculum, which includes lessons on identifying signs of human trafficking.

“A lot of times these women are heavily controlled, but everyone needs their hair cut, so if they’re being physically abused, maybe their husband will have hurt them, and then their treat is to come get their hair done,” said Jenna Raabe, the manager of Alter Salon in Belton.

“So we’re the only people they see,” she said.

Raabe said she and other stylists are uniquely positioned to notice bruises as well as nonverbal signals from potential victims.

She also said that clients often share their stories while they are sitting in salon chairs for as long as an hour or more.

“Mirror talk is a real thing,” said Sadie Stiles, a stylist at Alter Salon.

Stiles said she thinks hair stylists need more comprehensive training in recognizing fear and other emotions that could provide clues that someone is the victim of sexual abuse or domestic violence.

Meanwhile, critics say the bill could open the door to lawsuits against salons and ague that the training is burdensome.

The bill successfully passed out of the House Committee on Licensing and Administrative Procedures last week.

It now sits with the Calendars Committee, which may or may not push it to the full House for debate.

