Advertisement

What hair stylists see and hear could save lives, Texas lawmaker says

By Matt Zdun
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - State Rep. Ana Hernandez, D-Houston, wants the help of the state’s hair stylists in identifying and rooting out potential cases of sexual abuse and domestic violence.

House Bill 404 would require anybody with a cosmetology license to receive sexual assault and domestic violence awareness training before they could renew their licenses.

The new training would be a part of the existing continuing education curriculum, which includes lessons on identifying signs of human trafficking.

“A lot of times these women are heavily controlled, but everyone needs their hair cut, so if they’re being physically abused, maybe their husband will have hurt them, and then their treat is to come get their hair done,” said Jenna Raabe, the manager of Alter Salon in Belton.

“So we’re the only people they see,” she said.

Raabe said she and other stylists are uniquely positioned to notice bruises as well as nonverbal signals from potential victims.

She also said that clients often share their stories while they are sitting in salon chairs for as long as an hour or more.

“Mirror talk is a real thing,” said Sadie Stiles, a stylist at Alter Salon.

Stiles said she thinks hair stylists need more comprehensive training in recognizing fear and other emotions that could provide clues that someone is the victim of sexual abuse or domestic violence.

Meanwhile, critics say the bill could open the door to lawsuits against salons and ague that the training is burdensome.

The bill successfully passed out of the House Committee on Licensing and Administrative Procedures last week.

It now sits with the Calendars Committee, which may or may not push it to the full House for debate.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas man stabbed a restaurant manager multiple times after refusing to wear a mask.
Man stabs restaurant manager after refusing to wear a mask
Southerns is a live music venue that operates at Post Oak Mall in College Station, Texas.
Former local bar owner charged with fraud in federal PPP fund case
Clare McDonald (right), now the dealership’s vice president, will succeed her father as...
Management of 85-year-old local Ford dealership passes to another generation
Ashley and Mark Alexander founded Parker’s Purpose Foundation to help donate cradles to other...
Gift to local hospital from couple who lost infant daughter is ‘going to bless a lot of families’
Waco firefighters freed a victim from a vehicle Friday afternoon.
Firefighters free victim from overturned vehicle in busy local intersection

Latest News

A migrant child holds onto a woman's arm as they wait to be processed by a humanitarian group...
‘Very angry’: Democrats face tough choices on immigration
A man votes on the only machine working shortly after polls opened in Georgia's Senate runoff...
Exploring the dueling partisan efforts on voting reform
In this March 18, 2021 photo, the White House is shown in Washington. Five White House staffers...
5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, including marijuana use
The former president's comments came during an interview that was part of this year's virtual...
George W. Bush on Capitol insurrection: ‘I was sick to my stomach’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
House OKs Dems’ immigration bills for Dreamers, farm workers