Baylor Bears advance with win over Hartford in the NCAA tournament

Baylor vs Hartford
Baylor vs Hartford(Baylor)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The No. 1 seed Baylor Bears defeated No. 16 seed Hartford 79-55 in the Round of 64.

The Baylor Bears had a slow start in the first half, but went into the break up 16.

From then on, it was all Baylor. The Bears will advance in the NCAA tournament.

MaCio Teague lead the scoring for the Bears. He finished with 22 points. Jared Butler had 13.

