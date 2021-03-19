Classmates give disabled Central Texas boy ‘the best day of his life’

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Students at the Midway ISD’s Woodgate Intermediate School made sure a disabled classmate wasn’t left on the sidelines as they played football during recess and in the process gave him “the best day of his life,” the boy’s mother says.

Santiago Fraga, 12, known to his friends as Santi, scored two touchdowns, one of which was caught on cell phone video, with the help of classmates who pushed him down the field in his wheelchair.

The sixth grader was born at 28 weeks with quadriplegic cerebral palsy, but that’s never stopped him from loving or playing sports.

Woodgate Intermediate Principal Wes Kanaywer says what made the moment even more special, is the fact the kids included Santiago on their own.

“We focus on building a culture that is empathic and loving and engaging and supportive, but this particular act was not prompted by an adult,” Kanaywer said.

“The students took it upon themselves to get him the football and get him into the end zone and celebrate with him.”

The celebration was big, and it meant a lot to a youngster who has had anything but an easy road.

Santiago has spent countless hours in therapy.

And in January 2018 he suffered another blow when his father, Robert, unexpectedly passed way in his sleep leaving Santiago and his mother, Evonne, behind.

Santiago with his father, Robert. (Courtesy photo)

Sports bonded father and son, and Santiago has continued to play baseball and football through the Challenger League and No Limitations, a nonprofit for those with special needs.

But at the end of the day, his mom, says, he just wants to be another kid on the playground at recess.

“It just shows that he may need some extra help in things but on the inside he’s just like every other kid who wants to have fun, hang out at recess and play football.”

Evonne says Santiago came home from school Wednesday beaming.

Someone had shared the video of the touchdown with her, and she says she couldn’t stop crying after watching it.

“He’s been through a lot of heartache so to see him out there having fun with the boys, it makes it really special,” she said.

“Just knowing that he’s good and he’s got friends and involved, and they just really see him as another buddy. It makes me really, really happy and touched my heart.”

Evonne says she wants to thank the principal, his aide, the counselors, teachers and staff and above all, the students.

“To the boys, it may have been just another day of recess, but to my son and to me it was everything.”

