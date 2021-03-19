First official weekend of Spring 2021 is looking pleasant

The weekend will give us some quiet and sunny weather with chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons. Morning lows can dip into the upper 30s/low 40s while high temperatures will be in the upper 60s Saturday and the low 70s on Sunday. Winds on Saturday will not be as strong as what we’ve endured for most of the week - only about 5-10 mph and out of the east. Sunday they pick up some and change direction, out of the southeast about 10-20mph. The warmer wind on Sunday will be the primary boost in temperatures for us. Saturday marks the official start of spring!

While we expect the sunshine and nice weather this weekend, the weather takes a turn to a more wet and cloudy pattern for most of next week. We are watching a series of storms next week that will keep rain chances in the forecast - beginning late on Monday and possibly lasting on and off through Thursday morning. The way things look now, the severe potential is low and we should mainly see scattered showers for the first half of the week. We are behind on rain totals for the month...and the year...so any rain chances that we have are needed!

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.